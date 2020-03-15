Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen's Family Robbed at Knifepoint, Police Investigating

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2020

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The family of Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen were held at knifepoint Tuesday during a robbery at the footballer's home in London.

As reported by Simon Burnton of the Guardian, the incident occurred while the player was in Germany playing for Spurs against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

"The player's wife, Sophie de Vries, and their two young children were at their home in Hampstead when four men wearing balaclavas broke in shortly before 8 p.m.," the report noted.

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

