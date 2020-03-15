Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen's Family Robbed at Knifepoint, Police Investigating

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The family of Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen were held at knifepoint Tuesday during a robbery at the footballer's home in London.

As reported by Simon Burnton of the Guardian, the incident occurred while the player was in Germany playing for Spurs against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

"The player's wife, Sophie de Vries, and their two young children were at their home in Hampstead when four men wearing balaclavas broke in shortly before 8 p.m.," the report noted.

