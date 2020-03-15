Report: Euro 2020 Rescheduling to December Is Being Considered by UEFA

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2020

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - NOVEMBER 30: The Henri Delaunay Trophy is seen on stage after the UEFA Euro 2020 Final Draw Ceremony at the Romexpo on November 30, 2019 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

UEFA is reportedly considering moving the summer's European Championship to December.

According to the Daily Telegraph, European football's governing body is said to be pondering pushing back the competition in an attempt to allow domestic leagues to come to their conclusions. 

The major leagues across the continent have all announced suspensions to their fixtures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

