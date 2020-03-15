Report: Euro 2020 Rescheduling to December Is Being Considered by UEFA

Report: Euro 2020 Rescheduling to December Is Being Considered by UEFAMarch 15, 2020

UEFA is reportedly considering moving the summer's European Championship to December.
According to the Daily Telegraph, European football's governing body is said to be pondering pushing back the competition in an attempt to allow domestic leagues to come to their conclusions.
The major leagues across the continent have all announced suspensions to their fixtures because of the coronavirus pandemic.
