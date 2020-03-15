Cleveland State Women's Basketball Coach Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Cleveland State University women's basketball coach Chris Kielsmeier has tested positive for the coronavirus, per a CSU press release (h/t ESPN).

CSU announced that they will be taking action in response, including "working very closely with state, local, and community health officials to identify and notify those that have been in close contact with Coach Kielsmeier," who will then be asked to self-isolate.

All "non-essential on-campus operations" will also be suspended immediately, and the school is pushing up its timeline for "delivering university-wide services remotely" to Tuesday.

"It has been a very challenging couple of days," Kielsmeier said. "I am beginning to feel better and look forward to getting back to 100 percent."

"We appreciate Chris doing the right thing by staying home and alerting us as soon as he started feeling ill," CSU President Harlan Sands said. "His actions were helpful in limiting exposure to the CSU community."

Per the New York Times, there are 26 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state of Ohio as of Saturday evening. At least 2,695 people have confirmed cases overall.

After classes on Monday, all K-12 schools in Ohio will be closed for three weeks minimum, per Gov. Mike DeWine. Mass gatherings of 100 or more people have already been banned for the time being.