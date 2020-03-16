NFL Free Agency 2020: Latest Contract Rumors for Top QBs

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

NFL teams sink or swim with the player running the huddle. As a result, it's imperative to hitch the franchise to the right quarterback

As the new league year draws closer on March 18, a few clubs have to iron out the wrinkles at quarterback. One perennial playoff squad has a major question mark on who's going to take snaps under center for the 2020 season.

Teams, general managers and players are awaiting Tom Brady's next move, but one radio host suggests the New England Patriots aren't prepared to do whatever it takes to re-sign him.

Other than Brady, two impending free-agent signal-callers seem like locks to remain with their current teams, but what's the cost to keep them on the books?

Let's check out the latest contract rumors surrounding three of the league's top quarterbacks on expiring deals.

New England Patriots Offer 1-Year Deal to Tom Brady?



Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The discussions between Brady and the Patriots have multiple layers and aspects that will factor into the quarterback's free-agent decision.

WEEI's Dale Arnold provided insight on the latest conversation between Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (h/t NBC Sports Boston):

"What I was told happened, was the Patriots told Tom Brady that all they can do is a one-year deal at less money than he made last year because of the $13.5 million that gets tacked onto the salary cap."

During the WEEI interview, Arnold said the Patriots' one-year threshold for Brady wouldn't exceed $23 million.

According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Brady wanted a two-year, $50 million deal. If so, the 42-year-old signal-caller and the Patriots have a gap in salary numbers and a potential issue with the years on a potential agreement.

Belichick may be hesitant to lock Brady into a two-term pact after the quarterback's drop-off in production this past season. The 20-year veteran finished with a career-low 3.9 percent touchdown rate and completed just 60.8 percent of his passes—a notable decline from the respective 5.1 and 65.8 percent rates in 2018.

Remember, New England has a $13.5 million cap charge stemming from Brady's previous deal even if he's not on the roster for 2020. That gives the signal-caller some financial leverage, but if Arnold has the numbers right from the quarterback's conversation with Belichick, we could see a big break up in New England.

Dak Prescott Wants a Shorter Deal?

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys don't have a messy quarterback situation like the Patriots. They plan to franchise tag Dak Prescott if he doesn't agree to a deal, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

While most of us pay attention to the salary figures, Prescott's camp seems focused on the contract length, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Prescott will push for top dollar, likely coming close to or matching Russell Wilson's annual $35 million deal, but a shorter pact will allow him to avoid a long wait for another payout.

Keep in mind, Prescott has been in an ongoing contract dispute with the Cowboys over the last year. With the struggle to come to an agreement, it shouldn't surprise anyone that he doesn't want a five- or six-term commitment.

In 2019, Prescott posted career passing numbers in yards (4,902) and touchdowns (30). With those totals, he's going to be the centerpiece of head coach Mike McCarthy's offense, but the 26-year-old may have to go through the spring with the franchise tag, which pays a projected $26.7 million to quarterbacks in 2020, per Over the Cap. Teams have until July 15 to sign tendered players to long-term deals.

Drew Brees Signing a Team-Friendly Deal Before New League Year?

Butch Dill/Associated Press

There's little to no drama surrounding the New Orleans Saints' projected starting quarterback. In February, Drew Brees announced he'd return for another season, which removed the suspense as to who would be under center for the club.

According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the Saints want to hammer out a deal with Brees before the new league year, and the signal-caller is willing to take another discount.

"The Saints want to get a new deal done before the start of the league year, so they don't get hit with a big dead money salary-cap charge from his old deal. But there's no reason that should be a problem. Brees gave the Saints a slight hometown discount when he signed a two-year, $50 million deal in 2018 (with only $27 million guaranteed). He will almost certainly do the same this time."

For the Saints, negotiations couldn't go any smoother than that. Brees could ask for more money with his level of production, perhaps more than $30 million annually. Yet, he's going to leave some money on the table, which gives the front office more financial ammunition going into free agency.

As wideout Ted Ginn Jr. hits the open market at 34, New Orleans should target a veteran replacement.

Remember, the team signed Dez Bryant midway through the 2018 campaign, but he tore his Achilles a couple of days later. Last year, the Saints hosted a workout for Antonio Brown. They need someone to fill the void opposite Michael Thomas, while Tre'Quan Smith goes through his ups and downs in production as a pro.