Pistons' Christian Wood Reportedly Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Pistons' Christian Wood Reportedly Tests Positive for the CoronavirusMarch 15, 2020
Matt Slocum/Associated Press
Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood was reportedly diagnosed with the coronavirus Saturday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
He's the third NBA player to be infected with COVID-19, joining the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
Per Charania, "Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
