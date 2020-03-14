Pistons' Christian Wood Reportedly Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood was reportedly diagnosed with the coronavirus Saturday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

He's the third NBA player to be infected with COVID-19, joining the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. 

Per Charania, "Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

