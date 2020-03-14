Pistons' Christian Wood Reportedly Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood was reportedly diagnosed with the coronavirus Saturday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

He's the third NBA player to be infected with COVID-19, joining the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Per Charania, "Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.