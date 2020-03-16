The Biggest Questions That Remain Entering Start of 2020 NFL Free Agency

1 of 8

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady's next move should be the biggest early domino of free agency. The six-time champion is likely to solidify one starting quarterback spot for 2020, and if that spot isn't the New England Patriots', then a very attractive job would be open.

For interested teams and interested players, it would be nice to know if New England even wants Brady back.

Former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson believes the answer is no, as he said on Arbella Early Edition (h/t Jacob Camenker of NBC Sports Boston):

"I just think that Bill Belichick doesn't want Tom Brady as his quarterback anymore. I really feel that way. Now, you're going to make maybe an offer, it's going to be a lowball offer and you can say, 'Well, we made an offer to Tom', but you really didn't because the offer was insulting to Tom. And so, to me, Bill really doesn't want Tom as his quarterback."

According to WEEI's Dale Arnold, the Patriots only offered Brady a one-year deal worth less than he made in 2019.

If Belichick and the Patriots do not want Brady to return, the quarterback market could get very interesting, very quickly.