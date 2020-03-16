The Biggest Questions That Remain Entering Start of 2020 NFL Free Agency

The Biggest Questions That Remain Entering Start of 2020 NFL Free AgencyMarch 16, 2020
The NFL's free-agency period is exciting because it is unpredictable. There's no way of knowing what rosters will look like even a few days after the market opens.
With several star players set to enter free agency, this year's edition should be as exciting and unpredictable as any in recent memory.
Here, we'll run down some of the biggest unknowns entering free agency, which officially begins Wednesday with the "legal tampering" period kicking off Monday. We'll be looking past the standard player-destination questions and at some of the broader and bigger questions for the 2020 offseason.
Do the Patriots Want to Bring Tom Brady Back?
Tom Brady's next move should be the biggest early domino of free agency. The six-time champion is likely to solidify one starting quarterback spot for 2020, and if that spot isn't the New England Patriots', then a very attractive job would be open.
For interested teams and interested players, it would be nice to know if New England even wants Brady back.
Former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson believes the answer is no, as he said on Arbella Early Edition (h/t Jacob Camenker of NBC Sports Boston):
"I just think that Bill Belichick doesn't want Tom Brady as his quarterback anymore. I really feel that way. Now, you're going to make maybe an offer, it's going to be a lowball offer and you can say, 'Well, we made an offer to Tom', but you really didn't because the offer was insulting to Tom. And so, to me, Bill really doesn't want Tom as his quarterback."
According to WEEI's Dale Arnold, the Patriots only offered Brady a one-year deal worth less than he made in 2019.
If Belichick and the Patriots do not want Brady to return, the quarterback market could get very interesting, very quickly.
Will Dallas Get a Long-Term Deal Done with Dak Prescott?
The Dallas Cowboys are likely to use the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott if they don't sign him before Monday's tag deadline. It's unknown, however, if Dallas will be able to use the tag as a stepping stone to a long-term contract.
If Prescott plays on the tag and approaches free agency again in 2021, it could strain the team-player relationship and would likely lead to an even less team-friendly deal next offseason. Quarterback contracts are not going to go down.
"It could have damaging effects, in my opinion," former Cowboys signal-caller Troy Aikman told SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t Jori Epstein of USA Today. "So I'm hopeful they'll get a deal done."
If quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes sign extensions before next offseason, Prescott's asking price could rise significantly. In the shorter term, the uncertainty surrounding his financial future could also affect how Dallas uses its available cap space in free agency.
Are the Buccaneers Done with Jameis Winston?
While the Cowboys aren't willing to let Prescott get away, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be willing to let quarterback Jameis Winston leave in free agency. They have not given him the franchise tag and appear uninterested in doing so.
The Buccaneers also reportedly have strong interest in Brady. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, they are going "all in" on the 42-year-old.
"This is not hype. It's hope. This is fact, not fantasy. This is the plan. This is the Bucs' play," he wrote.
If Tampa is already all-in on Brady, does that mean it's completely out on Winston? Head coach Bruce Arians has not thrown much support behind the former Florida State star since the end of the 2019 season, though that isn't the same as wanting the quarterback out.
If the Buccaneers are essentially done with Winston, it could have a huge impact on the early hours of free agency. In that scenario, Brady almost certainly wouldn't be the only signal-caller Tampa takes a run at.
Winston, meanwhile, would join the list of available quarterbacks.
Will the Bengals Trade Andy Dalton?
The Cincinnati Bengals own the No. 1 pick in April's draft. They're widely expected to use that selection on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. That, of course, leaves the immediate future of Andy Dalton to the imagination.
Cincinnati could keep Dalton for the final season of his contract while grooming Burrow. It could also deal the three-time Pro Bowler, which would have a trickle-down effect on the free-agent quarterback market.
According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Bengals are indeed listening to trade offers.
Dalton, who passed for 3,494 yards in 13 games last season, is just 32 years old and is still an above-average starter. Whichever team lands him will likely start him, which means one fewer job would be available for the likes of Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater and Philip Rivers.
The timing of a Dalton trade could also be significant. If he isn't moved before free agency or early in the market period, Cincinnati could have a difficult time dealing him before the draft dust has settled and all other top options are off the market.
Will Washington Manage to Trade Trent Williams?
While the Bengals are listening to offers for Andy Dalton, the Washington Redskins are letting left tackle Trent Williams actively look for trades. The seven-time Pro Bowler is an intriguing option, but he didn't play in 2019 and hasn't played a full season since 2013.
Washington is reportedly seeking a second-round pick in exchange for Williams, and that may be too high an asking price.
"At that asking price, [a deal] is not going to get done," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said. "Until the Redskins are willing to take a little bit less, you can't get to the second step, which is going to then be the contract stuff, and Trent Williams would like a new contract wherever he goes."
Asking price aside, if Washington is able to move Williams, it would affect the tackle market, which is set to include the likes of Jack Conklin and Kelvin Beachum.
Of course, the asking price could determine whether that happens.
What Sort of Market Awaits Eric Berry?
Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry did not play in 2019, and he suited up in just three regular-season games over the previous two years. However, he does plan to return to the field this season. Before he was bitten by the injury bug, he was a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro, and it will be interesting to see what sort of market he commands.
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly interested in obtaining him. But according to The Athletic's Stephen Holder, they aren't the only interested party:
"The Colts, sources said, should expect competition for Berry's services. The other suitors aren't known. But just know this: the Colts will have to beat out others if they are to land the three-time All-Pro. They'll also have to be patient. This doesn't appear to be a front-burner issue; Berry's situation might not be resolved at the outset of the free-agency signing period. He has the luxury of taking his time."
While Berry might not be one of the first players to be scooped up in free agency, he might not linger on the open market too long.
There are some solid safeties scheduled to reach free agency, including Rodney McLeod and former All-Pro Jimmie Ward, who will be enticing if they can be had at bargain rates.
Will Melvin Gordon III Become a Top-Paid Running Back?
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III is expected to test the market this month, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. That shouldn't come as a surprise. Gordon presumably wants to be one of the league's highest-paid running backs—it's why he held out into the 2019 regular season—and Los Angeles isn't likely to make it happen.
Instead, the Chargers gave fellow back Austin Ekeler a new four-year, $24.5 million extension.
Will another team give Gordon the hefty payday he's seeking? That's a pretty big question.
Along with Derrick Henry, Gordon is arguably the top running back headed to market. However, the market for backs could be on the decline.
Yes, the Jets gave Le'Veon Bell a four-year, $52.5 million deal last offseason, but they may already be having second thoughts. He averaged just 3.2 yards per carry in 2019. The Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, could be regretting their massive investment in Todd Gurley.
High-end backs can be found in the draft—recent rookie stars include Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb and Josh Jacobs—and Gordon is not a special enough runner to be worth triple the price of a first-year back. He's averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry just once in his career.
Some team, though, will likely overpay to land Gordon. The question is by how much?
Will There Be a Robust Tag-and-Trade Market?
The deadline to use the franchise tag is 11:59 a.m. ET on Monday.
Several players—including Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon—have already been given the tag. Other star players like Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones are expected to get it soon.
Will any of those tagged players be on the trading block? Will multiple teams have any interest in them?
Last year, Chiefs edge-rusher Dee Ford, Seattle Seahawks edge-rusher Frank Clark and Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney all received the franchise tag. Each was subsequently traded.
The tag-and-trade route is an option for teams that cannot retain their stars on long-term deals but still wish to get something in return for losing them. Compensatory draft picks can achieve that goal, but only if free-agent losses aren't offset by additions.
It will be interesting to see what this year's tag-and-trade market looks like, especially because it could have a significant impact on free agency. If a team can part with, say, a second-round pick to land Jones, it isn't likely to overpay for a lesser defensive lineman on the open market.
All contract and cap information via Spotrac.