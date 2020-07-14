Broncos' Justin Simmons Reportedly Signs $11.4M Franchise Tender

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons signed his franchise tag tender on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Over the Cap, Simmons was due to earn $11,441,000 on the tag.

The Broncos' third-round pick of the 2016 NFL draft has been excellent for Denver, starting in his past three seasons.

The 26-year-old registered four interceptions, 15 passes defended and 93 tackles for the Broncos in 2019, playing an integral part of the NFL's 10th-best scoring defense.

Simmons was named to Pro Football Focus' All-Pro team, with PFF's Sam Monson writing:

"The best-graded safety in the NFL this season, Denver’s Justin Simmons has been a stellar performer in all areas. Simmons wasn’t in primary coverage for any touchdowns given up in coverage but had four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He also ranked 11th in terms of defensive stops among all safeties, showing his ability to make plays all over the field. Whether he was lined up deep in the secondary or close to the line in the box, Simmons was making plays all year."

On March 13, the Broncos announced Simmons would receive the franchise tag, with president of football operations and general manager John Elway expressing interest in retaining the ex-Boston College star long-term.

"We remain focused on reaching a long-term contract agreement with Justin, and he's a big priority for us," Elway said. "This is a placeholder in that process and our goal is the same—to make sure that Justin is a Bronco for a long time."

The two sides will now have until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday to try to reach an agreement on a multi-year deal. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the odds of a multi-year "doesn't look good."