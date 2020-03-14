Report: Dayton's Obi Toppin Expected to Enter NBA Draft; Potential Top-5 Pick

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 14, 2020

DAYTON, OHIO - FEBRUARY 22: Obi Toppin #1 of the Dayton Flyers dunks the ball in the game against the Duquesne Dukes at UD Arena on February 22, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Obi Toppin, the highlight-dunk producing Naismith Player of the Year nominee who took the University of Dayton from mid-major threat to national championship contender, is expected to enter the 2020 NBA draft. 

Adam Zagoria of Forbes reports the sophomore will forgo the final two years of his college career and turn pro this summer. Toppin, like the rest of the NCAA's spring and winter athletes, saw his college season come to an abrupt end because of the cancelation of conference and NCAA tournaments in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The 6'9", 220-pound forward averaged 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game during the 2019-20 season as the Flyers compiled a 29-2 record after going undefeated in the Atlantic 10 Conference. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

