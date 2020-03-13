NCAA Committee Granting Eligibility Relief for D-I Athletes in Spring Sports

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

As the NCAA continues to work through contingency plans to deal with the coronavirus, the organization has announced that the Council Coordination Committee will grant some form of eligibility relief to spring sport athletes across all Division I schools.

Spring sports, which include baseball, men's and women's lacrosse, softball, men's volleyball and others, are the only sports to so far receive the relief, according to Stadium reporter Jeff Goodman.

The committee has not yet made a determination on eligibility waivers for winter sport athletes, which includes men's and women's basketball.

