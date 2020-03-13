NCAA Committee Granting Eligibility Relief for D-I Athletes in Spring Sports

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 13, 2020

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown Thursday, March 12, 2020. The major conferences in college sports have canceled their basketball tournaments because of the new coronavirus, putting the celebrated NCAA college basketball tournament in doubt. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

As the NCAA continues to work through contingency plans to deal with the coronavirus, the organization has announced that the Council Coordination Committee will grant some form of eligibility relief to spring sport athletes across all Division I schools.

Spring sports, which include baseball, men's and women's lacrosse, softball, men's volleyball and others, are the only sports to so far receive the relief, according to Stadium reporter Jeff Goodman. 

The committee has not yet made a determination on eligibility waivers for winter sport athletes, which includes men's and women's basketball. 

      

