Report: Member of Tyson Fury's Team Paid Farmer £25k to Hide Failed Drug Test

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

In a bizarre twist to an already unusual career, a member of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's team has been accused of bribing a British farmer with £25,000 to help cover up a failed drug test the fighter took in 2015 ahead of a meteoric rise in the sport.

According to Guy Walters and Riath Al-Samarrai for the Daily Mail, Martin Carefoot—a Lancashire farmer—says Fury's entourage offered the money in exchange for testimony to UK Anti-Doping investigators that admitted to supplying Fury and his cousin, fellow boxer Hughie Fury, with "uncastrated wild boar," which caused them to test positive for the banned steroid nandrolone.

Carefoot says he never received the payment (equal to $30,675) after signing two witness statements at the time:

"In 2017, Carefoot completed two signed witness statements to say he provided wild boar to the Furys which were passed to the boxers' lawyers, Morgan Sports Law, who gave them to anti-doping investigators. The second included a line that read: 'I supplied a range of animal meats and offal to Team Fury, including wild boar and pigs'. Carefoot now claims those statements, which are in the possession of The Mail on Sunday, were lies.

"He said: 'I have never kept wild boar. I have never killed a wild boar.'

"In making the allegation that he received an offer of £25,000 for his help, Carefoot told The Mail on Sunday: 'I just went along with it, and they always dangled this carrot that I was going to get paid. When things got quite serious, they offered me a sum of money before it went to court in London, and a sum of money after. I went along with them because, I suppose, in my own way I was just helping them out.'"

After the UKAD finished its investigation, both boxers were handed backdated two-year bans, which allowed their fighting careers to continue.

Fury recently became the undisputed heavyweight champion after notching a technical knockout against Deontay Wilder on February 22 in Las Vegas. Wilder has since triggered a clause in his fight contract that will set up a second rematch with Fury at a time yet to be announced.

Back in England, the UKAD is looking for more information on the latest claims.

"We will always review any potential evidence in relation to any anti-doping offence, and take investigatory action where necessary," the UKAD told the Daily Mail in response to the new claims. "If anyone has information that could be of interest to UKAD and its investigations on any matter, we urge them to contact us."

As of Saturday evening, Fury has not responded to the latest claims. His current promoter, Frank Warren, who was not working with Fury at the time of the failed tests, told the Daily Mail that Carefoot is an unreliable witness in this instance.

"These allegations are totally unfounded and libelous. You are dealing with a man [Carefoot] who is an admitted liar," Warren said. "Did Tyson ever have a conversation with this man? Which supposed member of Fury's team did have a conversation with this man? You are relying on the word of a liar. Did he lie back then or is he lying now? This is a man who was willing to commit perjury."

Carefoot told the Daily Mail he felt he was "in too deep" and would have committed perjury for Fury because of the money they were offering. Carefoot alleges that in November 2016, a "friend who knew a member of the Fury entourage" asked him to lie about providing the wild boar meat to the fighter and his cousin.

"I feel sick of the lies and deceit," Carefoot said. "The public need to know the truth."

Fury is currently expected to set a date for a bout with British boxer Anthony Joshua for his next fight.