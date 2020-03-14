MLB, Pro Football Hall of Fames Close Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Hans Pennink/Associated Press

The Baseball and Pro Football Hall of Fame museums will be closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be closed to the public March 16-27.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Saturday it will close indefinitely beginning Sunday with weekly updates available at noon ET every Sunday from March 22 on:

"The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced today that it will close to the public beginning Sunday, March 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

"This precautionary measure is being implemented in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and government officials to limit opportunities for large gatherings and the further spread of the COVID-19 virus."

The National Baseball Hall of Fame museum is located in Cooperstown, New York. The state has had a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people since Friday in an attempt to contain the coronavirus.

Per CNN's Jay Croft, there have been 524 reported cases of the coronavirus in New York.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame museum was established in 1963 and is located in Canton, Ohio. Amy Acton, Ohio's Department of Health director, signed an order Thursday that prohibits mass gatherings in the state.

The ban doesn't include facilities such as malls, which are more open and don't confine people to a single space.

Major League Baseball and the NFL have also taken action as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. MLB canceled the remainder of its spring training schedule and delayed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.

The NFL banned teams from traveling to pro days and hosting visits with draft prospects.