The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 170

Associated Press

The UFC was in Brazil's capital city on Saturday night, but it was hardly a routine engagement.

The seats at Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia were empty thanks to an order from the Brazilian government in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, which left ESPN+ broadcasters Brendan Fitzgerald and Michael Bisping in uncharted territory when it came to their 12-fight show.

And whaddya know, the goings-on in the cage didn't follow a typical script either.

The first nine bouts went their full three-round distances before the final three ended in stoppages, and no less than six of the card's 11 winners—minus one bout that ended in a majority draw—were underdogs according to pre-fight odds on UFC.com. In fact, betting $100 on each of those 11 underdogs would have yielded a profit of $230 for the night.

Bets on the 11 favorites would have meant a loss of $390.

The card was eventful for a lot of other reasons, too, and we encourage you to read through to see what else happened or to simply decide how your list of memorable moments balances with ours.