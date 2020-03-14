Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says 2020 Tokyo Olympics Will Go Ahead

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as planned despite the sporting world having been almost shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe told a press conference Saturday: "We will overcome the spread of the infection and host the Olympics without problem, as planned."

Japan has reported 716 cases of coronavirus and 21 deaths, according to CNN.

Nick Harris of Sporting Intelligence offered his thoughts on Abe's comments:

The 2020 Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 24 and run to August 9, but the coronavirus outbreak has created doubt as to whether they will be able to take place as planned.

The Olympic torch relay has already been affected by the pandemic, with the flame-lighting ceremony held without supporters:

The Greek leg of the relay was subsequently cut short because of large crowds and the "health risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic," per the Olympic Channel.

Some Olympic qualifying events have also been postponed. CONCACAF confirmed on Friday that the men's football tournament qualifiers for its nations have been suspended because of the coronavirus.

Wrestling, rowing, diving and judo are other sports to have seen qualifying events cancelled or postponed, per ESPN.

The Olympic torch relay in Japan is due to begin on March 26 in Fukushima and will travel the country for 121 days before reaching Tokyo on July 24.