Bruno Fernandes 'Didn't Think Twice' About Manchester United Transfer Decision

Bruno Fernandes has said he "didn't think twice" about joining Manchester United from Sporting CP in January and that a move to Old Trafford was his priority once the transfer was viable.

The Red Devils signed Fernandes for £46.5 million (€55 million) plus €25 million in add-ons, per the Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

The Portugal international has enjoyed a fast start to life at United and quickly become a key member of the side. Fernandes told Sky Sports' Laura Woods how badly he wanted to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ranks:

"The decision was easy because when I had the chance to come, I didn't think twice. I talked with Sporting, who had already had some discussions with Man United about my transfer and when they talk with me, I told them my first choice was Man United and it's what I need for my career.

"I see the same team from one month ago. I think we are the same and have a lot of hunger to win, to give a lot, to do better and better in every game. In the last month, we've had a lot of really good games and I think we can talk about a new start after Bruno, but it's not about Bruno, it's about the team."

United are on an 11-match unbeaten run across all competitions, with Fernandes playing a role in their progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals and the UEFA Europa League last 16.

Team-mate Scott McTominay told reporters in March of the impact Fernandes has had at Old Trafford since moving from the Primeira Liga, via the Manchester Evening News:

The playmaker has scored three goals in nine total appearances for Solskjaer's side since he joined, directly contributing to a goal in all but two of his eight starts.

One of his four assists came for the opener in United's 2-0 win at home to Manchester City on Sunday, when he was seen doing a shushing gesture to opposition manager Pep Guardiola while his team led by one.

Fernandes addressed that interaction and hinted at the competitive nature many of his new fans have come to enjoy during the interview with Woods:

United have notched two wins over City and beaten Chelsea once during their current unbeaten streak, conceding just two goals in their last 990 minutes of play.

It's possible Fernandes' presence has also had a major effect helping the defensive line to settle and feel more at ease, though Statman Dave highlighted his influence on the ball as being substantial:

He remained modest despite suggestions his arrival has helped spark new fortunes for this United team:

"The team needs the right focus, the right decisions at the time and I think also if Bruno doesn't come, Man United would win the same because one player doesn't change a team. A team changes when everyone pushes together for the same side. When I arrived, I saw the team pushing for the same side and to win games, get better and I'm another player to help."

Fernandes signed a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025, with the option of an additional year.

Supporters will hope their new signing's smooth start with United is a precursor for great things to come during his time at the club.