Wynn Las Vegas Closes Sportsbook, Poker Room Temporarily Because of Coronavirus

FILE - This June 17, 2014, file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore resorts in Las Vegas. The corporate owner of the Wynn and Encore resorts on the Las Vegas Strip is accusing a company building a $4 billion casino across the street of copying its building design. Wynn Resorts Holdings has filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit alleging that Resorts World Las Vegas wants to mislead the public into believing that its new 3,000-room project is affiliated with Wynn. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

The Wynn Las Vegas will reportedly close its sportsbook and poker room Sunday due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richard N. Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the news Friday.

David Purdum of ESPN.com also reported on the closure, noting the Wynn will be the first Nevada casino to do so. However, state officials in Illinois ordered casinos to suspend gambling operations for 14 days beginning Monday, while Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine directed Ohio casinos to do the same because gatherings of more than 100 people are being prohibited in the Buckeye state.

While sports gambling is not legal in Ohio, Illinois just launched legalized sports betting for the first time this week.

This comes at a time when gamblers will not have many sports to bet on as the coronavirus continues to impact the sports world.

The NBA, NHL and MLS all suspended their seasons, while the NCAA canceled the men's and women's basketball tournaments. March is typically a major month in Las Vegas when it comes to sports gambling because of the Big Dance, but that will not be the case in 2020. 

As of Friday, CNN reported there have been more than 132,000 people infected with the coronavirus across the globe.

