Giants Rumors: David Mayo Signs 3-Year Contract Extension After Standout Season

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

David Mayo is staying in New York.

The linebacker reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Giants on Friday, only a few days before he was set to become a free agent March 18, per The Athletic's Dan Duggan.

Mayo finished the 2019 season with 82 combined tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.