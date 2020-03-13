Giants Rumors: David Mayo Signs 3-Year Contract Extension After Standout Season

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 14, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 20: David Mayo #55 and Antonio Hamilton #30 of the New York Giants celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter of their game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

David Mayo is staying in New York. 

The linebacker reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Giants on Friday, only a few days before he was set to become a free agent March 18, per The Athletic's Dan Duggan.

Mayo finished the 2019 season with 82 combined tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery. 

                                                                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

