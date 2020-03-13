Chris Harris Jr. Says the Door Has 'Pretty Much' Closed on Return to Broncos

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. went from an undrafted gem in 2011 to a four-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro defender over a nine-year span with the Denver Broncos. Now that all appears to be behind him.

The impending free agent went on NFL Network on Friday night to all but confirm he was moving on.

"I think it's pretty much that door has been closed," Harris said, via The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala. "So it's just trying to move on to the next situation that's best for me and trying to figure out who's excited to have me in the building and have me a part of the team."

Harris was part of the Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers and has been a shutdown defender for the better part of the last decade. As he prepares to enter free agency, Spotrac predicts he could earn as much as $11 million per season (or $33.3 million over three years).

Free agency officially opens March 18, but players can begin negotiating with clubs at noon ET on March 16.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are one team that would certainly be excited to have Harris.

They have a need at cornerback, and safety Tyrann Mathieu already started recruiting Harris earlier this offseason.

Kansas City is expected to have $19.2 million in salary-cap space, which would make acquiring Harris a bit tricky. He could be interested in making it work, though, given his ties to the area. He played college ball at the University of Kansas, which is only 45 minutes from K.C.

Of course, having the chance to play the Broncos twice per season in the AFC West might be additional motivation to sign with the Chiefs.