AEW Relocating April's St. Louis, Milwaukee Shows Because of Coronavirus

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling shows that were scheduled to take place in Milwaukee and St. Louis on April 1 and April 8, respectively, will be relocated in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The promotion announced the changes Friday. AEW Dynamite will still air live on those days on TNT, albeit in different (and currently unannounced) locations.

AEW has re-scheduled both shows: The promotion will travel to Milwaukee's UWM Panther Arena on Oct. 28 and St. Louis on Oct. 7 at Chaifetz Arena.

Fans who bought tickets to either show "will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission" to the event for which they purchased seats.

"We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority," AEW stated. "We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management."

The news comes after AEW announced that shows slated for Rochester, New York, and Newark, New Jersey, on March 18 and March 25 would be relocated. The Rochester show will take place in Jacksonville, while the Newark show's location has not been announced.

Numerous organizations around the world have postponed, rescheduled or outright canceled events in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports have not been immune, as all five major European soccer leagues have suspended their seasons, and the NBA, NHL and MLS did the same. The MLB has delayed its start by two weeks, while the NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships.

As for WWE, the next episodes of SmackDown and Monday Night Raw will now occur at the promotion's Orlando, Florida, training facility with only essential personnel in attendance. Production of WWE Backstage has also been suspended.