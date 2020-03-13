Yankees Unanimously Vote to Remain in Tampa and Work Out During MLB Hiatus

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 13, 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Miguel Andujar #41 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will stay in Tampa Bay, Florida, to train and work out as the beginning of the MLB season undergoes a delay in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per George A. King III of the New York Post, left-handed relief pitcher Zack Britton said that the team unanimously voted to stay at their spring training home after MLB and the MLBPA agreed to encourage players to go home earlier Friday, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Britton also said that the team would return to Steinbrenner Field on Saturday morning for workouts, per Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

Major League Baseball suspended spring training games as of Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. and noted that the 2020 season, which was slated to begin on Thursday, March 26, would be delayed by two weeks.

However, ESPN's Jeff Passan said that the "expectation at this point among almost everybody" is that the MLB season won't begin until May. In a separate report, Passan also noted that the league "will need a ramp-up period before it starts games."

In the interim, players are allowed to go home in response to coronavirus concerns.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network also noted that it was "possible some could remain" despite no formal workouts being held.

That possibility is a certainty now that the Yankees have decided to stay in Tampa as the team looks to be ready for whenever the season starts.

