Biggest NBA Questions as Season Hangs in the Balance

Harry How/Getty Images

Thinking about basketball never stops.

As the world copes with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA has suspended the 2019-20 season for a minimum of one month. That was always going to be the right call, and it became unavoidable once Rudy Gobert, followed by Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for COVID-19.

Resuming play at some point, in some form, remains the goal. But basketball operations will invariably take a backseat to more pressing concerns, most of all the safety and well-being of people around the globe, not just players, coaches, league employees and anyone tangentially linked to the Association.

Still, sports matter. They are, if nothing else, a temporary escape from harsh realities for many. That much is clear during times of crisis, including now.

Bigger things are at stake, but the prospect of losing what remains of this season is both real and a shame. It doesn't matter that more than three-quarters of the schedule is in the books, or that so much about this year, and how it will end, is already known.

Plenty about this season has yet to be written—questions that remain unanswered, storylines and races left unfinished. The hope should be that the league is already navigating the worst-case scenario and that life outside the margins sniffs the sense of normalcy required to redeem what can still be salvaged from the 2019-20 campaign.

But if this is it, if the NBA has played its last game until the 2020-21 season tips off, we'll be left wondering what could have been. That sense of incompleteness would begin here, with the biggest, most important matters still awaiting resolution.