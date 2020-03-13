Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United Needed a Lot Changed After Jose Mourinho

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the Red Devils required a lot of change after Jose Mourinho's time in charge of the club.

The Norwegian replaced Mourinho at the helm in December 2018 with the team sixth in the Premier League table but closer in points to the relegation zone than the top.

Solskjaer told reporters how he needed to make significant changes in a bid to improve the squad he had inherited from the Portuguese:

"I felt a lot needed to be changed. We've signed four players and lost quite a few and promoted from within, lots of youngsters.

"I don't know how dramatic those changes have been. I don't think it feels dramatic for the squad and the ones that were here. We needed certain pieces in the puzzle and they've worked.

"It's not just about tactics, it's about the players. I've got great staff. I've got a philosophy I think is worthy of this club. I'm a red and I think I know what this club needs."

The Red Devils won 14 of their first 19 matches under Solskjaer which saw the club offer him a three-year deal as their full-time manager.

However, the club's form fell away after a bright start to life under their new boss and they ended the season without a trophy and down in sixth place in the table.

Solskjaer's side have shown real signs of improvement in 2020 and are currently on an 11-match unbeaten streak. They remain in contention in the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League and are fifth in the table.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP has helped the club turn their fortunes around, while striker Ogion Ighalo also arrived in the January window and has proven a handy signing:

Solskjaer has also been willing to trust in the club's young players. Left-back Brandon Williams has started 18 games for the Red Devils in 2019-20 and has impressed in defence, while Mason Greenwood has paid his manager's faith in attack:

Manchester United still have top scorer Marcus Rashford and midfielder Paul Pogba to come back from injury which will increase optimism at Old Trafford that they can enjoy a strong finish to the campaign.