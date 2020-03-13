England Rugby Player Joe Marler Suspended for Grabbing Player's Genitals

England Rugby Player Joe Marler Suspended for Grabbing Player's GenitalsMarch 13, 2020
Visionhaus/Getty Images
England rugby prop Joe Marler has been punished with a 10-week ban for grabbing Wales' Alun Wyn Jones' genitals.
The incident took place during Saturday's dramatic Six Nations battle at Twickenham, which England narrowly won 33-30.
Per BBC Sport, the shortest ban World Rugby issues for "grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals" is 12 weeks. However, the commission opted to impose a 10-week suspension after considering the case.
Marler's club, Harlequins, expressed their disappointment at the length of the ban. A statement read: "Whilst not in any way condoning Joe's actions last Saturday we are disappointed at the level of sanction applied, particularly when compared to other disciplinary decisions announced this week."
