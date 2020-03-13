Olympic Torch Relay Through Greece Canceled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Thanassis Stavrakis/Associated Press

The Olympic torch relay through Greece has become the latest sporting event to be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee confirmed the news in a statement, per Rachel Axon at USA Today: "This is even more regrettable after the huge success of the relay during its first two days with big crowds gathering along the route and at the ceremonies."

The torch will still be handed over to Tokyo 2020 organisers as planned but with no supporters in attendance.

