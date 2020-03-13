Olympic Torch Relay Through Greece Canceled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 13, 2020

Greek singer Sakis Rouvas wears the uniform of the torch relay runners as he holds the torch of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games during a presentation of the torch relay within in Greece, in Athens, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The Olympic flame lighting ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 12, and will burn at the July 24 - Aug. 9 Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis/Associated Press

The Olympic torch relay through Greece has become the latest sporting event to be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

The Hellenic Olympic Committee confirmed the news in a statement, per Rachel Axon at USA Today: "This is even more regrettable after the huge success of the relay during its first two days with big crowds gathering along the route and at the ceremonies."

The torch will still be handed over to Tokyo 2020 organisers as planned but with no supporters in attendance. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Inside the Real Cost of NBA's Hiatus

    @RicBucher dives into potential mess that would affect everybody from NBA's highest-paid stars to arena workers

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Inside the Real Cost of NBA's Hiatus

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    • The Masters postponed • Premier League, UCL suspended • Updates from NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and more ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Canceling the Big Dance Was the Right Call

    For the first time since 1939, there will be no college basketball tournaments. @davidgardner on why we're all sad ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Canceling the Big Dance Was the Right Call

    David Gardner
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Hiatus Is at Least 30 Days

    Adam Silver confirms games will be suspended for 'at least 30 days'

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA Hiatus Is at Least 30 Days

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report