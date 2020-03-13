Cristiano Ronaldo Discusses Coronavirus Pandemic During Isolation

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 13, 2020

LYON, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 26: #7 Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus looks on prior the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Olympique Lyon and Juventus at Parc Olympique on February 26, 2020 in Lyon, France. (Photo by RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images)
RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has discussed the coronavirus pandemic on social media and expressed his support for team-mate Daniel Rugani while undergoing a period of isolation:

The Italian champions have confirmed that all employees are "observing a period of voluntary home isolation" after Rugani tested positive for COVID-19.

Ronaldo is in quarantine in Madeira after flying back to Portugal to visit his mother, who had been in hospital after suffering a stroke, per Eurosport.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Arteta: Feeling Better Already

    Arsenal coach posts update after contracting coronavirus

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arteta: Feeling Better Already

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Son Set to Return to Tottenham Training Next Week

    After 14 days of self-isolation

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Son Set to Return to Tottenham Training Next Week

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Bundesliga Postponed

    German FA suspend all football this weekend

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bundesliga Postponed

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Fiorentina to Offer Chiesa Renewal

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Report: Fiorentina to Offer Chiesa Renewal

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale