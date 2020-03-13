Cristiano Ronaldo Discusses Coronavirus Pandemic During Isolation

RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has discussed the coronavirus pandemic on social media and expressed his support for team-mate Daniel Rugani while undergoing a period of isolation:

The Italian champions have confirmed that all employees are "observing a period of voluntary home isolation" after Rugani tested positive for COVID-19.

Ronaldo is in quarantine in Madeira after flying back to Portugal to visit his mother, who had been in hospital after suffering a stroke, per Eurosport.

