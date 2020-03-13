Alabama Basketball Player Alex Reese Arrested on Public Intoxication Charge

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 13, 2020

KNOXVILLE, TN - JANUARY 19: Alex Reese #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide stands with hands on his hips during the second half of the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on January 19, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 71-68. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
Donald Page/Getty Images

Alabama basketball player Alex Reese was arrested Friday morning in Tuscaloosa County on a charge of public intoxication. 

Per Michael Casagrande of AL.com, Tuscaloosa Police said they spotted Reese walking on a street around 3:30 a.m. local time and determined he was intoxicated. He was being held on $300 bond. 

Alabama began Thursday in Nashville preparing to play its first game of the SEC tournament against Tennessee. 

When it, along with all other postseason tournaments across the NCAA, was canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the Crimson Tide left the Bridgestone Arena and returned home. 

Alabama finished the 2019-20 season with a 16-15 record. 

Reese, who just completed his junior year, appeared in 31 games this season. The Alabama native averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game with a 39.1 shooting percentage. 

