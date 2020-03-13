Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Thanks Fans for Support After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 13, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has thanked fans for their support after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Spaniard also praised the Premier League for their decision to suspend the competition until at least April 3 because of the pandemic:

Arsenal confirmed on Thursday that Arteta had received a positive test and would self-isolate along with the first-team squad and a "significant number" of other staff from the club's London Colney training ground.

      

