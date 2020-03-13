Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Thanks Fans for Support After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has thanked fans for their support after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Spaniard also praised the Premier League for their decision to suspend the competition until at least April 3 because of the pandemic:

Arsenal confirmed on Thursday that Arteta had received a positive test and would self-isolate along with the first-team squad and a "significant number" of other staff from the club's London Colney training ground.

