Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Thanks Fans for Support After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Thanks Fans for Support After Coronavirus DiagnosisMarch 13, 2020
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has thanked fans for their support after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The Spaniard also praised the Premier League for their decision to suspend the competition until at least April 3 because of the pandemic:
Mikel Arteta @m8arteta
Thanks for your words and support.Feeling better already.We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge.Everyone’s health is all that matters right now.Protect each other by following the guidelines & we’ll come through this together.Well done PL for making the right decisions https://t.co/0rnwHmQWha
Arsenal confirmed on Thursday that Arteta had received a positive test and would self-isolate along with the first-team squad and a "significant number" of other staff from the club's London Colney training ground.
