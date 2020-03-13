Fox Sports Suspends Production of Studio Shows Until March 20 Due to Coronavirus

Daily studio programming on FS1 has been suspended for at least one week because of concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Per a statement from Fox Sports Public Relations on Friday, the decision to suspend programming through at least March 20 was made "out of an abundance of caution" for the health and safety of employees. 

The live shows run in FS1 studios during the week include First Things FirstUndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd and Speak for Yourself

In addition to daily programs, the network also produces weekly shows like WWE Backstage and NASCAR Race Hub

Per Fox Sports' updated programming for this weekend, the FS1 and FS2 lineup will include live coverage of NASCAR events in Atlanta, Bundesliga matches and replays of past events, including college basketball and XFL games. 

WWE's SmackDown will air as scheduled on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, but WWE moved the venue from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to its performance center in Orlando, and no fans will be in attendance.

