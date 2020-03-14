Resurgence of Nike SBs and Dunk Lows

0 of 10

The resurgence of SBs and Dunk Lows in the kicks game wasn't too hard to see coming.

With sneakers so focused on individuality these days, the trappings of the customizable kicks that find inspiration from skateboarding keep throwing an array of impressive designs and fabrics into must-see offerings.

The original Nike Dunk back in 1985 held some similarities to the Jordan 1 and eventually evolved into the SB Dunk as Nike as a whole attempted to break into the skateboarding market. Let's just say it worked—the already-solid construction was great functionally for skating and the creative designs put forth in tons of iterations in early 2000 redefined the entire kicks subculture.

So it's no wonder many of the classics now take heavy inspiration from those past evolutionary efforts. Whether it's a popular artist, team-based colors or something else entirely, the latest wave of SB Dunk Lows stand prominent against all other releases.

And these are the modern looks leading the resurgence.