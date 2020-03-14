Resurgence of Nike SBs and Dunk Lows

Resurgence of Nike SBs and Dunk LowsMarch 14, 2020
The resurgence of SBs and Dunk Lows in the kicks game wasn't too hard to see coming.
With sneakers so focused on individuality these days, the trappings of the customizable kicks that find inspiration from skateboarding keep throwing an array of impressive designs and fabrics into must-see offerings.
The original Nike Dunk back in 1985 held some similarities to the Jordan 1 and eventually evolved into the SB Dunk as Nike as a whole attempted to break into the skateboarding market. Let's just say it worked—the already-solid construction was great functionally for skating and the creative designs put forth in tons of iterations in early 2000 redefined the entire kicks subculture.
So it's no wonder many of the classics now take heavy inspiration from those past evolutionary efforts. Whether it's a popular artist, team-based colors or something else entirely, the latest wave of SB Dunk Lows stand prominent against all other releases.
And these are the modern looks leading the resurgence.
Nike Dunk Low Kentucky
Release Date: March 14, 2020
Average Resale Price: $334
This one has some special heritage going for it.
The Nike Dunk first made its debut way back in 1985 as part of an official Nike College Color’s program. It's back again in anniversary style, with the Kentucky offering putting up a fun white/varsity royal colorway over a basic, yet eye-catching design.
Basic staples like the "NIKE" on the back and logo on the tongue throw out a classical, yet versatile look for this special occasion.
Nike Dunk Low Syracuse
Release Date: March 14, 2020
Average Resale Price: $359
Also originally part of the 1985 Nike College Color’s program (as well as an appearance in the "Be True to Your School", program, just like its Kentucky counterpart), this Nike Dunk Low SP Syracuse brings a classic look to the forefront of March Madness.
With a white/orange look, this blazing offering stands out even more than its Kentucky counterpart, yet still manages to boast on-and-off-court versatility. It offers the same features with more of a flare-esque look, doing its source material quite well.
Off White Dunk Low Michigan
Release Date: December 20, 2019
Average Resale Price: $479
Michigan has been a mainstay of Nike's collegiate-inspired looks, so it was only a matter of time before the off-white craze joined the fray courtesy of Virgil Abloh.
And it's a winner.
Gold leather, midnight navy, zip ties and the innovative extra laces slam skate culture into March Madness in a way no other shoe could.
Off White Dunk Low University Red
Release Date: December 20, 2019
Average Resale Price: $548
This off-white craze meets the Dunk Low craze in an eye-catching fashion here with this University Red offering.
And it has it all. This Virgil Abloh silhouette pays homage to the original College Color program back in '85 that works in a UNLV theme.
The modern take here has a slick Wolf Grey upper that plays off the red well while looping in the familiar off-white call signs, never mind the extra lacing system and zip ties.
Off White Dunk Low Pine
Release Date: December 20, 2019
Average Resale Price: $611
Here's one of the most popular looks taking inspiration from the 80s designs...and it isn't too hard to see why.
This Virgil Abloh off-white showcase is a blend of colors sneakerheads don't see often, throwing Pine Green off a vibrant orange on the extra lacing system. Interestingly, this one isn't about paying homage to a school, but instead is a callback to an early 2000s release.
Not that the nitty-gritty will concern kicks fans who just see a versatile, unique-looking showcase here.
Nike Dunk Low Plum
Release Date: February 7, 2020
Average Resale Price: $245
International style is also a big part of the Dunk-Low wave.
This Plum offering takes inspiration from Japanese-exclusive releases in the early 2000s and runs with it. The plum suede upper bounces well off the wicked red Swoosh and likewise red laces in an otherwise comfortable design.
Considering this one pays homage to shoes that came as part of an “Ugly Duckling” Dunk pack, it won't be for everyone...but it's popularity isn't hard to understand.
Nike Dunk Low Viotech
Release Date: December 10, 2019
Average Resale Price: $185
Unlike the last one, no traditional here.
The Dunk Low Votech goes all-in on catching the eye with an array of colors, just as it did for its Japanese release back in the early 2000s (as well as a re-issue about a decade later).
This one stays true, splashing the contrasting colors dubbed Viotech off each other in homage to one of the kicks that started the initial wave.
Nike SB Dunk Low Raygun Tie Dye Black
Release Date: December 28, 2019
Average Resale Price: $244
The new wave of SB Dunk Lows doesn't have a problem punching the nostalgia button.
In fact, it's sort of a requirement. The Raygun inspiration stems from a popular 2005 release and comes in black and white variations. Black here counterplays with the tie-dye look behind the prominent Swoosh and the cartoon mascot.
Call it the perfect mix of traditional and new wave.
Nike SB Dunk Low Travis Scott
Release Date: February 29, 2020
Average Resale Price: $1,119
Travis Scott's mark isn't hard to see on this one.
Similar to his Air Force 1 release, Scott slaps a suede upper alongside flannel overlays and elephant prints. It's all embroiled in a smooth varying color scheme including blacks, white and tan.
As if that all weren't enough, the uniqueness is only exemplified with the rope laces, logos and writing.
Nike SB Dunk Low Safari
Release Date: March 14, 2020
Average Resale Price: $387
The Dunk Low Safari gets more unique than most.
One of the newest offerings in the must-see wave slaps an orange or green Soowsh on an animalistic print, pairing quite well with the Orange Cement and Grey Outdoor Green.
Hitting nostalgiac strokes by paying homage to the atmos x Air Max 1, this has the looks of a tried-and-true showcase sure to stand near the top of the resurgence wave.
