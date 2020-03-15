7 NFL Players Who Could Follow Gronk into Pro Wrestling After NFL CareerMarch 15, 2020
7 NFL Players Who Could Follow Gronk into Pro Wrestling After NFL Career
A transition from blocks to bodyslams is a natural one.
"Football players and rugby players, they kind of make the most sense," WWE director of talent development Paul Fair told ESPN's Nick Wagoner in August. "They have that physicality and obviously the size and athleticism, but the environment down in the performance center is much like a football locker room and football environment and once those guys see that, it just translates really well."
The history of professional wrestling is littered with ex-football players.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson played football at the University of Miami. Current WWE universal champion Bill Goldberg was a member of the Atlanta Falcons for three seasons. Impact Wrestling star Moose (a.k.a. Quinn Ojinnaka) spent seven seasons as an NFL offensive lineman. Roman Reigns had cups of coffee with the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Those are just modern examples and don't include football players-turned-wrestlers like Big Van Vader, Ernie Ladd, Ron Simmons, Terry Funk, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes and so many others.
Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski will likely be the next gridiron great to make the changeover. Pro Football Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Tuesday that the three-time Super Bowl champion is "close to finalizing a deal" with the WWE. On Friday, it was announced on SmackDown that Gronkowski will appear live next week.
The 30-year-old already worked an angle during Wrestlemania 33 with Jinder Mahal and real-life friend Mojo Rawley, who made the announcement Friday on Gronk's behalf.
Gronkowski's move could set the stage for more NFL players considering the transition once their playing careers are over, with seven immediately coming to mind as natural fits for the over-the-top world of professional wrestling.
Jason and Travis Kelce
A tag-team renaissance occurred within the past year thanks to All Elite Wrestling's Young Bucks. Real-life brothers Matt and Nick Jackson reignited tag team wrestling alongside teams such as the Lucha Bros., another duo comprised of real-life brothers.
The Brisco Brothers, Steiner Brothers, Hardy Boyz and Usos are brother duos counted among the most successful tag teams of all time.
So, the transition from the gridiron to the squared circle should come naturally for two gifted and charismatic brothers like Jason and Travis Kelce.
First, the brothers strike imposing figures. Older brother Jason is listed at 6'3" and 295 pounds. His younger brother is 6'5" and 260 pounds. This potential partnership is going to be bigger and more powerful than the majority of tag team wrestlers today.
Furthermore, these two are arguably the most athletic players at their respective position. Jason is tremendously nimble for a center. His movement skills make him the league's best pivot because he's capable of making blocks most most linemen can't. Whereas Travis is a consistent mismatch at tight end with his combination of size and 4.6-second 40-yard-dash speed. They both play a physical brand of football that will translate well between the ropes.
Now, the Kelce brothers' fondness for professional wresting isn't known, but both can definitely cut a helluva promo. Their NSFW speeches during the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs' championship parades are legendary. Travis Kelce already has a WWE championship belt. And, look, Jason Kelce already has his professional wrestling gear.
The Kelces would definitely be a better tag team than the Ding Dongs.
DE Harrison Phillips, Buffalo Bills
Harrison Phillips can transition to the world of professional wrestling much like Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar did.
OK, that's a bit of an overstatement since Angle is a former Olympic wrestling gold medal winner and Lesnar was a dominate collegiate heavyweight and went on to become UFC heavyweight champion, but a strong background in amateur wrestling can help ease the transition into the world of sports entertainment.
Today, Phillips is a talented 24-year-old defensive lineman coming off a season-ending torn ACL.
Six years ago, he was arguably the most dominant high school wrestler in the country. Phillips won three consecutive Nebraska Class A state wrestling championships in the heavyweight division. His high school coaches even blindfolded him during practice to make him a better wrestler, according to The Athletic's Chantel Jennings.
"When I got to high school, (a wrestling match) was life or death," Harrison said, per Stack's Brandon Hall. "It really felt like the Roman coliseum, being two gladiators out there and one of us was going to walk off and one of us was not. It's all on you. That mindset I had with wrestling I tried to carry over to the trenches with football."
It certainly did. Phillips had a successful and ultra-productive career as the Stanford Cardinal's nose tackle before the Buffalo Bills selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. He excels in feeling and countering blocks thanks to his amateur wrestling training.
Clearly, his football career is far from over, and the Bills will expect more from Phillips this fall since teammate Jordan Phillips is set to enter free agency. At some point in the next five to 10 years, the former standout grappler could once again ply his trade on the biggest stage, even though his mic skills might need a little work. He can be built as a fantastic in-ring technician and possibly be joined ringside by an advocate.
DE Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
Relationships can take a person to places he or she never expected.
For example, Paul "Big Show" Wight never planned to become a professional wrestler. Wight met Hulk Hogan through mutual friend Danny Bonaduce of Partridge Family fame—no, this isn't a made-up story—which led Big Show into a life that saw him become a six-time WCW and WWE world champion.
Keep this in mind as we connect the world of professional wrestling to Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell.
All Elite Wrestling's rise within the past year came courtesy of Shahid Khan and his son Tony Khan. Tony serves as the promotion's president, CEO and final decision-maker on all match bookings. Shahid Khan owns the Jaguars, of course. In fact, AEW business offices operate out of the Jaguars' facilities.
As such, a friendship blossomed between Campbell and AEW executive vice president (and the company's top babyface) Cody Rhodes.
Campbell already has a massive fan in his boss.
"I think he's a fabulous guy," Shahid Khan told Ashlyn Sullivan of the Jaguars official site. "And I think his contributions everybody understands, knows, respects."
It makes sense for the NFL's reigning Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year to continue business relations with the Khan family. Furthermore, Campbell is a self-professed wrestling fan who used to do moves on his brothers. He even dubbed himself "Big Handsome" in an interview last year with AEW stars "Hangman" Adam Page and Dr. Britt Baker.
Imagine the potential of the 6'8", 300-pound Campbell as a monster heel after being one of the NFL's good guys for so long.
DE Vinny Curry, Philadelphia Eagles
Some people grow up dreaming of being professional athletes. Usually, those dreams entail playing football, basketball or baseball. Professional wrestling doesn't inspire the same type of confidence. Most wrestlers started in other sports, and there's nothing wrong with that approach.
But as professional wrestling became more ingrained with popular culture, the more it became a dream destination for some.
"As a kid, your parents try to get you to eat your vegetables," defensive end Vinny Curry said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Well, Hulk Hogan could get me to eat my vegetables. The body slams, the stories, the costumes, the face paint. I loved all that stuff."
That interview took place five years ago.
Now, Curry is 31 years old and an impending free agent after returning to the Philadelphia Eagles last season. The edge-rusher posted five sacks last season and remains a capable sub-package defender. At the same time, he is closer to the end of his career than the beginning.
The 279-pound defensive end always showed excellent burst and first-step quickness for his size. That hasn't disappeared and would show up when running the ropes if he were serious about changing professions.
Being inspired by the Hulkster at any early age along with seeing one of his buddies, former NFL running back DeAngelo Williams, excel as a one-off, in-ring performer might push Curry toward the switch.
DT Earl Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers
At least one NFL player has already taken steps toward creating a life after football in professional wrestling.
Free-agent defensive lineman Earl Mitchell spent two externships learning the business of professional wrestling and shadowing WWE director of talent development Paul Fair during his playing career, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner. He came out of retirement earlier this year to help the San Francisco 49ers for their run to Super Bowl LIV. During the sabbatical, Mitchell trained to be a recruiter and talent scout for the WWE, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch.
"Wrestling is definitely a passion of mine," Mitchell told Wagoner in August. "It's also important that I find something I'm skilled in. Time will tell. They know I'm interested."
Mitchell's current course offers a variety of possibilities.
A part-time in-ring career remains an option for the 6'3", 310-pound defender. Or, he could turn into more of a backstage hand. Mitchell learned about scriptwriting and talent acquisition during his time with the WWE.
Maybe the former third-round draft pick becomes a double-threat as a performer/backstage presence like Triple H or Billy Gunn.
Whatever the case may be, Mitchell prepared himself for these possibilities as he nears the next phase of his life.
"Most likely, I'm done," Mitchell said afterward, per Wagoner. "I'm done. I'm grateful I got that opportunity to come back, but I think that was a good way to finish my career."
George Kittle, TE San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle plays the game with no fear. He also has no fear of showing his emotion during contests and his love of professional wrestling.
In fact, Kittle invokes the "cero miedo" (or "no fear") hand gesture started by All Elite Wrestling's Pentagon Jr. every time the tight end converts a first down. Kittle told ESPN's Tom Fiorvanti why he adopted Pentagon's defining catchphrase in January:
"Two years ago in New Orleans, I went to WrestleMania and watched him wrestle six different times at a bunch of different shows. His swagger in the ring and his confidence—just kind of stuck with me. I mean, wrestling, it's something that I love and enjoy, too. So, just seeing that in the ring and just how he holds himself and how he enters the ring, how he leaves the ring, everything he does has a purpose, and I just kind of love that."
The two continue to support each other from afar.
"It is an honor that an athlete like George would do that during a game," Pentagon told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. "I have a lot of respect for him as an athlete, and even more as a person since we became friends."
The friendship can open doors down the road, but Kittle must be legitimately interested and committed to professional wrestling if he's ever going to make the transition.
Clearly, he has a passion for sports entertainment. He's already stepped into the squared circle for some training at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, which was co-founded by WWE superstar Seth Rollins.
The 6'4", 250-pound Kittle seems like a natural and most obvious fit to become a professional wrestler once his NFL career is complete.