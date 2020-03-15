7 NFL Players Who Could Follow Gronk into Pro Wrestling After NFL Career

0 of 6

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

A transition from blocks to bodyslams is a natural one.

"Football players and rugby players, they kind of make the most sense," WWE director of talent development Paul Fair told ESPN's Nick Wagoner in August. "They have that physicality and obviously the size and athleticism, but the environment down in the performance center is much like a football locker room and football environment and once those guys see that, it just translates really well."

The history of professional wrestling is littered with ex-football players.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson played football at the University of Miami. Current WWE universal champion Bill Goldberg was a member of the Atlanta Falcons for three seasons. Impact Wrestling star Moose (a.k.a. Quinn Ojinnaka) spent seven seasons as an NFL offensive lineman. Roman Reigns had cups of coffee with the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Those are just modern examples and don't include football players-turned-wrestlers like Big Van Vader, Ernie Ladd, Ron Simmons, Terry Funk, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes and so many others.

Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski will likely be the next gridiron great to make the changeover. Pro Football Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Tuesday that the three-time Super Bowl champion is "close to finalizing a deal" with the WWE. On Friday, it was announced on SmackDown that Gronkowski will appear live next week.

The 30-year-old already worked an angle during Wrestlemania 33 with Jinder Mahal and real-life friend Mojo Rawley, who made the announcement Friday on Gronk's behalf.

Gronkowski's move could set the stage for more NFL players considering the transition once their playing careers are over, with seven immediately coming to mind as natural fits for the over-the-top world of professional wrestling.