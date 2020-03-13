Daniel James Says He Offers 'More Than Goals' After Ending Man United Drought

UEFA - Handout/Getty Images

Manchester United winger Daniel James said he brings "more than goals" to the team after ending his scoring drought on Thursday.

The Wales international was on the scoresheet against LASK, helping United to secure a 5-0 win away from home in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last-16 tie. Odion Ighalo, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira also netted.

Speaking after the game, James spoke to MUTV about his relief at breaking his goalless run but said he thinks there are other positive traits he brings to the side (h/t Chris Burton of Goal):

"Maybe I haven't scored as many goals as I wanted to recently. I got off to a good start but recently it has not been at the standards that I have wanted to be.

"Thanks to all of the coaches, the manager for trusting in me, working with me every day. I had that chance in the first half and I was a bit gutted about it, but it was just about going out there and if I got the chance, they said to drive and have shots. That's what I did and thankfully it went in.

"...You can score in every game, you can improve and look back on what you can do more. As a player, I give a lot more than goals, I try to create them and work hard for the team, but [against LASK] was about getting off the mark and now I can capitalise to get more now."

BT Sport shared the goal, which was United's second of the night, with James capitalising on some good work from Ighalo:

Per Squawka Football, the strike had been a long time coming for the former Swansea City man:

The winger made a huge impact at United earlier in the campaign, netting on his debut against Chelsea as a substitute and establishing himself in the side thereafter.

James continued his strong start to life in the Premier League with goals against Crystal Palace and Southampton before the end of August, but he's since found it more difficult to take opportunities. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope Thursday's effort can restore the Welshman's confidence when he does get into dangerous positions.

As Statman Dave highlighted, United have spread around the goals in the Europa League this season:

James does offer plenty to the team when he starts, with his searing speed and relentless work rate enough to cause problems for opposition defenders.

While he helped United to almost certainly secure a last-eight spot in the Europa League, the competition's conclusion is doubtful. UEFA announced on Friday that the second legs scheduled for March 19 have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.