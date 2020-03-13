NFL Free Agents 2020: Top Rumors and Predictions for Best Names on the Market

Butch Dill/Associated Press

As of now, the NFL is scheduled to officially kick off free agency at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Teams will be legally allowed to begin contacting pending free agents as early at noon on Monday, but it's safe to say most teams have illegally been contacting players for some time.

Unsurprisingly, there have been some juicy rumors circulating since the beginning of the month. Here, we'll examine some of the latest and what they might mean next week.

Drew Brees Willing to Take a Below-Market Deal

If any teams out there have been holding out hope that quarterback Drew Brees won't return to the New Orleans Saints, it's time for them to let go.

The 41-year-old has made it known he wants to remain in New Orleans and appears to be willing to sign a team-friendly contract.

"From my understanding, for this contract, Brees is not expected to demand top dollar," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network. "...I would expect a contract more in line with what he made last year."

Brees played on a two-year deal in 2019 worth an average of $25 million. A third "phantom" year was on the deal, though it will automatically void on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if New Orleans uses a similar structure to free up cap space this offseason.

The Saints are currently projected to have just over $12 million in cap space, though that does include the veteran signal-caller's cap hit of $15.9 million.

If the Saints and Brees do agree to another creative deal—pushing some money back to future phantom years—New Orleans could have the cap space to pursue a key free agent or two.

Prediction: Saints sign Brees to a one-year deal.



Tom Brady Has Demands for His Next Team

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

While Brees has made it clear he doesn't want to join a different team this offseason, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has done no such thing.

If the latest buzz about what the 42-year-old is seeking is to be believed, it's likely the six-time champ really would like to leave New England.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Brady has some demands for his next employer.

"Some of the things Brady wants: Control over roster, he wants to be part of making decisions on the playcalling," she said on Get Up.

Russini also mentioned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a team that would be willing to give in to those demands. That shouldn't come as a surprise.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, they are going "all in" on the veteran.

While the Buccaneers might be willing to give Brady a role in roster-building and play-calling, head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots may be less inclined—at least beyond whatever role the quarterback currently has.

Still, if Brady does want to finish his career with another championship, New England may give him the best opportunity to do it.

Russini reported that there isn't a particularly strong market for Brady. If he already knows that—and given the amount of tampering that goes on, he probably does—he could simply be posturing at this point.

Prediction: Brady signs a two-year deal with New England.

Titans Working to Retain Henry

While the Tennessee Titans may or may not be in the market for a quarterback like Brady—according to Rapoport, they'd rather re-sign Ryan Tannehill—they won't likely be in the market for a new starting running back.



According to Rapoport, the recent release of Dion Lewis may be tied to the desire to re-sign Derrick Henry to a long-term deal:

Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards last season, could be in line for a hefty payday. He was the driving force behind the Titans offense in 2019, and his market value should rival that of any other back in free agency this offseason.

While the money might not be the same, Tennessee may model the 26-year-old's deal after the four-year deal Le'Veon Bell signed with the New York Jets last offseason. Bell is due to earn an average of $13.1 million—which Henry may not command—but the Jets can get out of that deal after two years with just $4 million in dead money remaining.

Given the fact that Henry has logged over 800 carries in four seasons, expect the Titans to also give themselves an out after a couple of years.

Prediction: Tennessee signs Henry to a four-year extension.