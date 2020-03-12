Players Championship, All PGA Tour Events Through Valero Open Canceled

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2020

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) A PGA TOUR logo is seen after play was suspended due to severe storms during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship held at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 14, 2011 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The 2020 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, is over after just one day.

On Thursday, the PGA Tour announced the decision to cancel the rest of the event due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with the following statement:

"It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship.

"We have also decided to cancel all PGA TOUR events—across all of our Tours—in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open.  

"We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate.  But at this point—and as the situation continues to rapidly change—the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause."

The Valero Texas Open was scheduled from April 2-5 in San Antonio.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

