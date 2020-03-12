Players Championship, All PGA Tour Events Through Valero Open Canceled

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The 2020 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, is over after just one day.

On Thursday, the PGA Tour announced the decision to cancel the rest of the event due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with the following statement:

"It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship.

"We have also decided to cancel all PGA TOUR events—across all of our Tours—in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open.

"We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point—and as the situation continues to rapidly change—the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause."

The Valero Texas Open was scheduled from April 2-5 in San Antonio.

