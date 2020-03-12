Report: NFL Draft 2020 Still Scheduled for Las Vegas, 'No Changes' Planned Yet

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft will reportedly still go on as scheduled in Las Vegas amid concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but that is subject to change.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said there have been "no changes of any kind" for the time being, although he pointed out there have been discussions about contingency plans that include holding the event without fans or from a different location or via conference call:

The draft is scheduled for April 23-25.

Rapoport did note the NFL canceled plans to hold the league's annual meetings scheduled for later this month in Florida.

The NFL does have some additional time to make a decision, which was not a luxury afforded to many of the other professional sports leagues.

The coronavirus has led to a number of developments in the sports world, including decisions from the NBA, MLS and NHL to suspend their seasons, Major League Baseball to cancel spring training and push back the start of the regular season, and the NCAA to cancel the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL said it had "no plans to move the start of the league year."

However, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio cited an NFL source who said the league is thinking about delaying the start of free agency back from March 18.

According to CNN, more than 124,500 people worldwide have been infected by the coronavirus, which has led to the deaths of more than 4,600.