Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night, according to a statement on the club's official website.

In the statement, Arsenal detailed the measures taken to protect those who had been in close contact with Arteta and prevent further spread of the virus:

"Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution."

The Gunners also believe those who weren't in contact with Arteta can return to work in a few days. Meanwhile, a deep clean of club facilities, including the London Colney training base, has been promised.

