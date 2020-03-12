NBA Announces Coronavirus Policies for Teams Effective Through March 16

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
The NBA has announced coronavirus policies for all 30 teams that will remain in effect through March 16. 

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, there will be no group workouts or practices, players must remain in the market of their team, stay in their home as long as possible and speak to team physicians and/or trainers at least once each day.

The new policies come in the wake of the NBA suspending its season after four of six games scheduled for Wednesday night were played.

That decision was made after a Utah Jazz player had a preliminary positive test for the coronavirus. Jazz center Rudy Gobert later confirmed he had contracted COVID-19.

Gobert's teammate, Donovan Mitchell, confirmed on Instagram that he also tested positive for coronavirus: "I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help."

Charania reported the remaining 57 Jazz players and personnel had their tests for the virus come back negative. 

Per Wojnarowski, NBA team owners are encouraging commissioner Adam Silver to re-evaluate the league's suspension in 30 days and a formal announcement about an initial timetable is expected to come soon. 

The NBA season was originally scheduled to end on April 15, with the postseason set to start three days later. 

 

