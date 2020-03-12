2020 McDonald's All-American Games Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

There will be no 2020 McDonald's All-American Games.

Organizers of the annual event issued the following statement Thursday in light of concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:

"After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel the 2020 McDonald's All American Games and all associated events. We made this very difficult decision in order to protect the health and safety of the players, coaches, fans and event staff.

"We know how much the McDonald's All American Games means to the tremendously talented 48 high school athletes selected to the roster. Canceling the Games does not diminish the contributions they have already made to the sport and their communities—nothing can take away the fact that each of them will forever be a McDonald's All American."

The games were scheduled to take place in Houston on April 1.

The rosters included some of the most notable recruits in the country, including Paige Bueckers on the women's side and Cade Cunningham on the men's side. Four of the players in the men's game are committed to North Carolina, while three are committed to Duke. Five of the women's players are committed to Oregon.

This is the latest in a string of postponements or cancellations in the sports world due to the coronavirus.

Most notably, the NCAA announced the men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring championships, were canceled.

The NBA and NHL both suspended their current seasons, while Major League Baseball announced it has canceled the rest of spring training and delayed the start of the regular season.

According to CNN, there are more than 124,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The virus has also led to more than 4,600 deaths.