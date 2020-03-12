Kevin Love Donating $100K to Arena Workers Amid Coronavirus Cancellations

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is donating $100,000 to support employees at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse who won't be able to work as a result of cancellations due to the coronavirus.

In a message on Instagram, Love announced he will be making the donation through his charity organization:

"Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming.

"Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the cancellation of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities.



"Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need—whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family."

Love isn't the only prominent NBA figure to help workers in danger of not receiving paychecks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on ESPN's Get Up that he has a program in place to pay hourly workers as if they worked for what would have been the team's next four home games.

The NBA announced Wednesday that it was suspending its season until further notice after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had a preliminary positive test for COVID-19 prior to a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.