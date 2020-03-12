Orioles' Trey Mancini Undergoes Surgery to Remove Malignant Tumor from Colon

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 12, 2020

SARASOTA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Trey Mancini #16 of the Baltimore Orioles at bat in the third inning during the spring training game against the Miami Marlins at Ed Smith Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles first baseman and outfielder Trey Mancini underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon on Thursday, per a statement from the team:

"Trey Mancini underwent successful surgery today to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. The tumor was discovered last week during a colonoscopy. Lab results and the timetable for Trey's recovery will not be known until next week. In the interim, Trey and his family continue to appreciate the respect for his privacy."

Orioles Executive Vice President and general manager Mike Elias also released a statement, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports: "We are doing everything in our power to ensure Trey recovers fully, and we can't wait to see him back on the field as soon as possible." 

Mancini released a statement as well:

The 27-year-old has played four big-league seasons, all with the Orioles.

Word that Mancini had a serious health concern emerged last Saturday when Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters (h/t Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun) that Mancini would have a "non-baseball medical procedure" and could be out for an undetermined period of time.

One day later, Mancini posted the following on Twitter:

Dan Connolly of The Athletic provided more background on Mancini and the discovery of the tumor:

Mancini played college ball at Notre Dame prior to the O's picking him in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB draft. He rose through the minor-league ranks quickly, thanks in part to hitting .341 in 2015 in Single-A and Double-A.

He burst onto the scene in 2016 with three home runs in just five games before finishing third in American League Rookie of the Year voting the following season.

Mancini has 86 home runs and a .819 OPS in 462 games. He smacked a career-high 35 homers alongside an .899 OPS last year.

