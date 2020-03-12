Players React to NCAA Canceling March Madness Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships Thursday, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments, to prevent the continued spread of the coronavirus.

Not surprisingly, players across the country met the move with a mix of emotions.

Duke guard Tre Jones and Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot were at a loss for words:

Jones' Blue Devils teammate Cassius Stanley said he understood the decision:

Trey Landers is not only a senior but also a part of a Dayton team that was on pace to be a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance. Now, one of the greatest seasons in Flyers history is over:

Here's how others reacted:

The reaction wasn't limited to players, as coaches chimed in too:

The NCAA initially planned to hold the NCAA men's and women's tournaments without fans and with only essential personnel and select family present.

However, the situation escalated quickly across the sports landscape, with the NBA, NHL and MLS all suspending play. Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19 as well.