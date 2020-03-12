WWE Moving SmackDown to Smaller Venue Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE is moving Friday's episode of SmackDown to its performance center in Orlando, Florida amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE issued a statement on the decision to move the show: "Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, Michigan."

This week's SmackDown was scheduled to take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, but there had been growing concerns in recent days about holding the event.

Earlier in the day, WWE denied a report the show had been canceled but said it had an alternative plan in place if it had to be move: "However, based on the current situation, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are canceled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues."

Despite the late change in venue, WWE is set up to broadcast from its performance center. This week's NXT had to take place in the building due to a scheduling conflict at Full Sail Arena, where the show has aired since 2014.

WWE has advertised John Cena returning to address "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's challenge for a match at WrestleMania on Friday's show. Paige and Jeff Hardy are also scheduled to appear.