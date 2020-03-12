Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says He Expects Paul Pogba to Be at Man United Next Season

Jon Super/Associated Press

Paul Pogba will still be wearing a Manchester United shirt next season, according to his manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The United chief made the confident prediction about Pogba's future after watching the Red Devils thrash LASK 5-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League last 16 on Thursday:

Pogba's status has become a source of persistent speculation during recent months. His lengthy absence because of recurring ankle problems has limited the Frenchman to six starts across all competitions.

Questions about Pogba's commitment to the United cause and his consistency on the pitch often swirl. Such doubts have only increased speculation Pogba will ply his trade elsewhere next season.

Last month, his agent, Mino Raiola, said his former club, Juventus, were interested in securing Pogba's services. Meanwhile, The Sun's Chris Hanlon reported Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pay £100 million for the mercurial midfielder.

Despite the marquee suitors, Pogba has decided to stay in the red half of Manchester, according to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail. His decision is said to have been motivated, in part, by the performances of United's January signing Bruno Fernandes.

The latter has impressed thanks to his keen eye for goal, relentless engine and ability to play defence-splitting passes:

Those are all talents Pogba's possesses when fully motivated. Still just 26, Pogba is a powerhouse who is also blessed with the technique to unlock any defence.

A Pogba and Fernandes double act would increase the flair and potency of a United team clicking into gear. United supporters may soon get a glimpse of what's to come after Solskjaer said the former world-record signing is nearing a comeback:

Solskjaer's men are on a run of 11 games unbeaten in all competitions and have kept nine clean sheets along the way. With a defence developing into something rock solid being supplemented by the extra guile Pogba can provide, United would be legitimate Premier League title contenders next season.