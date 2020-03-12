Eagles Close Training Facility Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that Lincoln Financial Field and the NovaCare Complex, the team's training facility, will be closed starting Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eagles chairman Jeffrey Lurie made a statement about the decision:

Several NFL teams have removed their coaches and scouts from the road ahead of the 2020 NFL draft because of COVID-19.

The league announced it has "no plans to move the start of the league year," per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's scheduled to begin March 18 with the start of free agency.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said Tuesday the league's draft plans remain on track. The marquee offseason event is set to kick off April 23 in Las Vegas.

"Our plans remain in place," McCarthy said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor and share guidance as the situation warrants and as our experts recommend."

The NFL has informed non-essential staff at the league offices they can work from home starting Friday:

Teams can begin their offseason workout programs either April 6 (new head coaches) or April 20 (returning head coaches). No update has been provided about those team-wide gatherings.