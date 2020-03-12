NASCAR to Continue Races at Atlanta, Miami Without Fans Despite Coronavirus

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

Martin Truex Jr. (19) leads the field through Turn 4 on a restart during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Ralph Freso/Associated Press

NASCAR announced Thursday that it will race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway the next two weeks without any fans in attendance:

Several major sports have suspended operations amid the coronavirus outbreak, including the NBA and NHL, plus every Power 5 conference canceled its men's basketball conference tournament Thursday.

Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series events are scheduled for Atlanta and Miami, but only drivers, pit crew members and necessary personnel will be present. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

