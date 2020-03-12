ACC, Big Ten, SEC Among Conferences to Cancel CBB Tournaments Amid Coronavirus

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 07: Cassius Stanley #2 of the Duke Blue Devils moves the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heelsduring the second half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 89-76. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Several conferences, including all, canceled their men's basketball conference tournaments Thursday amid concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus.  

The following is a list of the conferences that have canceled their tourneys thus far:

  • ACC
  • Big Ten
  • Big 12
  • Pac-12
  • SEC
  • American Athletic Conference
  • Atlantic-10

The ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC released the following statements regarding the decisions:

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported on the Big 12 and A-10 cancelations, while CBS Sports reported on the AAC. Dan Wolken of USA Today reported the Pac-12 will also cancel its tournament.

The announcements came one day after the NCAA announced that the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments would be played without fans in attendance.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

