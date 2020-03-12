Leicester's Brendan Rodgers: 'A Few' Players Showing Coronavirus Symptoms

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

Leicester City's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers looks on from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on March 9, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said "a few players" in his squad have shown symptoms of the coronavirus amid concerns regarding the spread of the illness.

Arsenal's Premier League game against Manchester City on Wednesday was postponed after the Gunners confirmed some of their players were in self-isolation, though no cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among their playing staff.

Rodgers said on Thursday, per Sky Sports: "We've had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs [of coronavirus]. We've followed procedures, and [as a precaution] they have been kept away from the squad."

The Foxes are scheduled to face Watford at Vicarage Road in Saturday's early fixture.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Champions Lg. Talks Set for March 17

    Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including EURO 2020

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Champions Lg. Talks Set for March 17

    UEFA.com
    via UEFA.com

    Spain Suspends La Liga

    Top two divisions in Spanish football halted for two weeks because of the coronavirus health crisis

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spain Suspends La Liga

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Every Europa League Game

    Take your pick from Thursday's games on B/R Live

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Watch Every Europa League Game

    via B/R Live

    Why PSG Mocked Haaland So Badly 😳

    Was PSG trolling over the line?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why PSG Mocked Haaland So Badly 😳

    Goal
    via Goal