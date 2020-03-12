Leicester's Brendan Rodgers: 'A Few' Players Showing Coronavirus Symptoms

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said "a few players" in his squad have shown symptoms of the coronavirus amid concerns regarding the spread of the illness.

Arsenal's Premier League game against Manchester City on Wednesday was postponed after the Gunners confirmed some of their players were in self-isolation, though no cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among their playing staff.

Rodgers said on Thursday, per Sky Sports: "We've had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs [of coronavirus]. We've followed procedures, and [as a precaution] they have been kept away from the squad."

The Foxes are scheduled to face Watford at Vicarage Road in Saturday's early fixture.

