NBA Draft 2020: Latest 1st-Round Order and Mock Predictions

With the current NBA season suspended "until further notice" and the status of March Madness still unknown, teams still have to look towards the future with optimism.

To that end, there is a talented crop of pro prospects available in the 2020 draft class that could make an immediate impact next year as a rookie.

This draft is more top heavy than deep, with projected stars like James Wiseman,LeMelo Ball and Cole Anthony being a few of the most coveted players on the board.

Usually, the NCAA tournament serves as a stage for prospects to showcase their skills for the next level, but if that doesn't happen, teams around the league will have to evaluate talent based on games already played.

Here's a quick look at the latest first round mock draft and a few predictions.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

4. Atlanta Hawks: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

5. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

6. New York Knicks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

13. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

14. New Orleans Pelicans: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C, Olympiacos

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

18. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

19. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

20. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

23. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Team Fits for Projected Top-Three Picks

James Wiseman To Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors went from appearing in five straight NBA Finals to being the first team eliminate in the playoffs this season.

Sure, they were rocked by injuries, but with the departure of Kevin Durant and reliable bench players like Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala, it's clear that the Warriors need to bring in an impact player to play alongside Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

James Wiseman is that player.

While his season with Memphis was cut short due to a 12-game suspension from an NCAA investigation, Wiseman showed what he's capable of in just three games.

With averages of 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game, the 7-foot-1 big man showed that he can be a force in the middle for Golden State.

Wiseman will have to work on his shot, but he'll be dangerous in the pick-and-roll and an excellent rim runner and lob threat.

At their height, the Warriors were one of the top defensive teams in the league and with Wiseman protecting the rim, they could reclaim their place as a dominant team.

Deni Avdija To Cleveland Cavaliers

Oh what a difference a few months makes.

Just a few months ago, Deni Avdija was a borderline lottery pick.

But after his showing with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the EuroLeague, he's played his way up the draft boards.



The 6'9" small forward has built a reputation for passing and ball-handling ability. His shot has also improved.

"He has great size and a good feel for the game," former No. 2 pick Derrick Williams told ESPN's Mike Schmitz. "There are players all over the world who are talented, but what really sets Deni apart is his confidence and basketball IQ."

Given more opportunities to shine, Avdija could be a nice gamble for the Cavs.

Anthony Edwards To Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves got their point guard in D'Angelo Russell, so now they need to find him the perfect backcourt running mate.

That could be Georgia's breakout freshman scoring guard Anthony Edwards.

At 6'5", 225 pounds, the stout Atlanta native has been a standout for the Bulldogs, averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

The SEC Freshman of the Year is an elite athlete with the ability to create his own shot.

He's been a virtual highlight reel for Georgia and could be an unstoppable offensive force for Minnesota as they look to rebuild around Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Ant-Man also has great court vision and has the potential to be an impressive defender.

If he's still on the board at No. 3, the Wolves have to take him.

