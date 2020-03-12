McLaren Withdraws from F1 Race After Team Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

McLaren Racing have withdrawn from the 2020 Australian Formula One Grand Prix after a member of the team tested positive for Coronavirus.

They confirmed the decision in a statement on Twitter:

The first and second practices of the opening race of the 2020 season are scheduled to start on Friday in Melbourne, with the race currently set for Sunday.

