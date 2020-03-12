McLaren Withdraws from F1 Race After Team Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 12: McLaren pitstop equipment is pictured in the Pitlane during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

McLaren Racing have withdrawn from the 2020 Australian Formula One Grand Prix after a member of the team tested positive for Coronavirus.

They confirmed the decision in a statement on Twitter:

The first and second practices of the opening race of the 2020 season are scheduled to start on Friday in Melbourne, with the race currently set for Sunday.

   

