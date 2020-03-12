Mark Cuban Doesn't Expect NBA to Cancel Season, Could See Games Played in August

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban watches players warm up before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban said he does not expect the 2019-20 NBA season to be canceled but acknowledged games could stretch deep into summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

In an interview on ESPN's Get Up on Thursday, Cuban said he thinks it's possible the league's schedule will be trimmed. He speculated that the league could play the final seven to 10 regular-season games before going into the playoffs, which would stretch into July or August.

The NBA suspended play "until further notice" Wednesday night after a Utah Jazz player contracted the coronavirus. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported center Rudy Gobert is the player who tested positive.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

