Pac-12 Tournament 2020: Betting Tips for Quarterfinal Odds, Spreads, Over-Under

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The Oregon Ducks begin their quest to win the Pac-12 tournament Thursday with a rivalry matchup against the Oregon State Beavers.

The top-seeded Ducks are led by National Player of the Year candidate Payton Pritchard, who has been one of the most consistent producers in all of men's college basketball.

Oregon State was one of two higher seeds to win during Wednesday's opening round, as it defeated the Utah Utes.

The Arizona Wildcats also came out on top to set up an intriguing matchup with the USC Trojans that features plenty of potential NBA draft selections.

The other Pac-12 offerings Thursday feature a pair of double-digit seeds. The 11th-seeded Washington State Cougars face the Arizona State Sun Devils and the No. 10 California Golden Bears take on the UCLA Bruins.

Pac-12 Tourmament Quarterfinal Schedule

All Times ET.

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

No. 1 Oregon (-7) vs. No. 8 Oregon State (3 p.m., Pac-12 Network) (Over/Under: 137.5)

No. 4 USC vs. No. 5 Arizona (-5) (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network) (O/U: 135.5)

No. 2 UCLA (-7.5) vs. No. 10 California (9 p.m., Pac-12 Network) (O/U: 127.5)

No. 3 Arizona State (-6) vs. No. 11 Washington State (11:30 p.m., FS1) (O/U: 142)

Betting Tips

Oregon (-7) vs. Oregon State

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The added element of a rivalry contest in a conference tournament game may make you think twice about taking Oregon with the seven points.

There is always a chance the Beavers remain close with Dana Altman's side and make it eke out a small victory.

However, Oregon is rolling at the moment with a four-game winning streak that includes a 15-point home win over Wayne Tinkle's squad.

In fact, each of the last three Oregon victories have been by double digits over a team in the bottom half of the Pac-12 standings.

Pritchard enters with five 20-point showings over the last six games, including a four-game streak that began with 38 points versus Arizona February 22.

If the senior guard continues to score at a rapid pace and is able to distribute to the other scorers around him, the Beavers may have a hard time remaining in the contest.

In Oregon's regular-season finale against Stanford, Anthony Mathis and Will Richardson joined Pritchard in double digits.

If the Ducks get enough production from their supporting cast, they could not only win big Thursday, but carve a path to a potential Pac-12 tournament championship Saturday.

Arizona (-5) vs. USC

John Locher/Associated Press

Arizona has been one of the hardest teams to figure out this season.

The Wildcats have a trio of star freshmen in Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji that have all shown flashes of dominance for parts of the campaign.

But Sean Miller's team experienced a three-game losing streak from February 22-29 and has not won two games in a row since mid-February.

The good news for the Wildcats is they got a game under their feet in Las Vegas Wednesday, as they avenged a loss to the Washington Huskies.

Green, Mannion and Nnaji were three of four Arizona starters to reach double digits in the 77-70 victory, and if more scoring consistency appears Thursday, it could move past USC.

The Trojans are riding a three-game winning streak that started against Arizona, but in two of those wins, they failed to reach 60 points.

If Arizona continues its play from the first round, Andy Enfield's team must keep up the scoring pace.

The Trojans will rely on Onyeka Okongwu, who is projected as a Top 10 pick in the 2020 NBA draft by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

Mannion, Green and Nnaji are late first-round picks in Wasserman's latest projections.

While Okongwu could dominate parts of the game down low, USC might not have a long list of scorers to keep up with Arizona.

That was evident in the Wildcats' 85-80 win over the Trojans February 6, when Okongwu had 23 points, but only two other USC players reached double digits.

If most of Arizona's starting lineup can produce at a high clip for the second straight game, the Wildcats could set up another meeting with Oregon in the semfiinals.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.