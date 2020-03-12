Thomas Tuchel Praises PSG Stars Neymar, Kylian Mbappe After Beating Dortmund

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel has lauded Paris Saint-Germain's unified effort after beating Borussia Dortmund to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, heaping praise on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, among others.

Les Parisiens defeated Dortmund 2-0 in a behind-closed-doors game on Wednesday to triumph 3-2 on aggregate and advance past the competition's round of 16 for the first time in four years.

Neymar stooped to head in the opening goal in Paris, while Mbappe brought energy off the bench following a bout of illness in the days leading up to the second leg. Tuchel also hailed the efforts of Edinson Cavani—who started in Mbappe's place—and Pablo Sarabia in particular, per the official PSG website:

"It was really extraordinary. On the bus, it was strong. It really motivated us. It gave us confidence. The team began to sing together. It was good and exactly the type of atmosphere we needed before a big match with lots of pressure on us. I really hoped that we were going to be able to take this atmosphere and this spirit onto the pitch, and the team did it. I am very happy. The match? There were periods where we suffered together, including Sarabia, Cavani, Mbappe and Neymar. I felt that we were always in it together and that we were also able to be dangerous. We are very happy."

The Black and Yellows travelled to France leading 2-1 on aggregate after Erling Haaland's brace at the Westfalenstadion in February.

Paris police ruled on Monday the second leg would be played in an empty Parc des Princes in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Neymar, 28, netted the breakthrough on Wednesday to score for the third European match in succession and put PSG ahead via away goals (U.S. viewers only):

The Brazilian has been at the heart of supposed tensions among the PSG squad in the past, but Mbappe's reaction to his opener would suggest otherwise (U.S. viewers only):

Defender Juan Bernat was the unlikely scorer of PSG's second to give the hosts some cushion, with PSG rarely looking troubled by one of the most threatening attacks in Europe.

PSG supporters could be heard celebrating outside the Parc des Princes despite being discouraged from gathering in large groups because of the coronavirus threat:

Left-back Layvin Kurzawa—who came on for Angel Di Maria in the 79th minute—also rebelled against the recommended protocols to celebrate with fans outside the stadium:

PSG are one of four teams to have booked their place in the Champions League's last eight, with Atletico Madrid also advancing after they beat Liverpool 3-2 at Anfield on Wednesday (4-2 on aggregate).

They joined Atalanta and RB Leipzig, with both making their maiden appearances in the quarter-finals.